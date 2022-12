Photo Release

December 20, 2022 Port Area, Manila: Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to ramp up its modernization program, achieve full digitalization, and invest in technology such as x-ray machines, to arrest incidents of smuggling, including technical smuggling, rid the agency of corrupt employees, and further improve revenue collection. 12 Dec. 2022. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN