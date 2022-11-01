Photo Release

December 22, 2022 Season's greetings from Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada and family: As we commemorate the birth of Christ into our world and into our hearts and reflect on the gift of salvation, let the good tidings of our Savior’s birth move us into collectively renewing our community and remind us to be thankful that we can once again celebrate the Yuletide with family and friends. To my fellow public servants, thank you for your courage and strength, for caring about our community, and for all your work in keeping everyone safe during the most trying time of the pandemic. You are all deserving of our deep gratitude. I pray that you will be surrounded by the love of family. Let’s honor the true spirit of Filipino Christmas – harmony, optimism, and unity amidst all odds. Maligayang Pasko at Manigong Bagong Taon sa inyong lahat!