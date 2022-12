Photo Release

December 27, 2022 Pasay City: Amid the observance of the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness today, December 27, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the creation of a Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which will be at the forefront of government response during health crises similar to the COVID-19 pandemic. 23 Nov. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN