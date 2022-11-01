Photo Release



14 Cooperative bag awards: Former Senate President Manny Villar and Senator Cynthia A. Villar, posed with the winners in the 10th Villar SIPAG Awards for Poverty Reduction-- Most Outstanding Community Enterprises. House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar and Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar also graced the event held at Villar SIPAG Complex in Las Pinas City The award, a nationwide search, was launched to recognize the exemplary achievements of community enterprises that resulted to local economic development and improvement of lives.

In photo: Standing L-R: Crisalle Allysa Bautista -Bagnos MPC; Mamerto Santos-St.Paschal MPC; Randy Albores – Bansalan MPC; Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Vistaland CEO Paolo Villar; Sen.Cynthia Villar; Former Senate President Manny Villar; Celso Castro- Pasamasi; Kap Gaudioso “Guding” Diato-DACCO MPC. Seated L-R : Domingo Bolalin-Baao Parish MPC; Evelyn Gascon-La Castellana-1 Personnel MPC; Bernadette Relon– Fatima Vigan MPC; Jeremy Castañeda-ST.Vincent Parish MPC; Jefferson Macapinlac-St.James the Apostle MPC; Arminda Carandang – Ibabao MPC; Emma Ulep Golocan- Thanksgiving MPC; Janette Romero-Bohol Community MPC; Desiree Paras-Gen.Trias Dairy Raisers.