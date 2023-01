Photo Release

December 31, 2022 Polillo, Quezon: Even with the issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 28 and the Philippine National Police's operational guidelines on regulating the use and control of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, Senator Win Gatchalian took note that there were still reports of new year firework-related Injuries during the 2021-2022 yuletide season. 31 Dec. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN