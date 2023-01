Photo Release

January 2, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian called on airport authorities to ensure the safety and convenience of thousands of passengers stranded or affected by a technical navigation issue, including a power outage situation, that caused the cancellation and diversion of nearly three hundred incoming and outgoing flights on the first day of the year. 14 Nov. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN