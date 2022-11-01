Photo Release

January 2, 2023 ‘Let’s save NAIA from becoming a national disgrace’: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is set to file a resolution seeking an investigation, in aid of urgent remedial legislation on the technical glitch and power outage in NAIA last January 1 which resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights, inconvenience of thousands of passengers and further adversely impacting the image of the country as a tourism destination and on the country’s economy. “It has been repeatedly labeled as one of the ‘worst’ and ‘most stressful’ airports in the world. This most recent episode necessitates remedial legislation and urgent action from the authorities to save it from becoming a national disgrace or pambansang kahihiyan,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)