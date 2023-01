Photo Release

January 4, 2023 Legarda hails Manalo’s election to NCCA: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda administers the oath of office of National Archives of the Philippines Director Victorino Manalo as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) held on December 29, 2022 at the Metropolitan Theater, Manila. Manalo is the 14th Chairperson of the NCCA.