Photo Release

January 8, 2023 PH Constitution should be part of high school curricula: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada proposed the inclusion of constitutional education in the curriculum of junior and senior high school students in the hope of raising their level of awareness on their rights and duties as Filipino citizens and for better appreciation of the country’s history. “A nationalist mindset must be instilled in Filipino learners who will contribute to a strong Philippine economy, grounded in their commitment to the nation,” Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, said in filing Senate Bill No. 1443 or the proposed Mandatory Constitutional Education Act. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)