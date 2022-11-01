Photo Release

January 9, 2023 Livestock industry development: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform presides over a hybrid hearing on various proposed measures seeking to develop the livestock industry in the country. Discussed during the first panel hearing of 2023 were Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 119 and 792 seeking to establish a livestock, poultry, and dairy competitiveness enhancement fund introduced by Villar and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, respectively; SBN 972 seeking to establish a livestock diagnostic laboratory, introduced by Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid; and SBN 999 seeking to create the Philippine Native Animal Development Center, introduced by Sen. Sonny Angara. “The constantly increasing demand for an animal protein associated with the increase in our population needs government support to intensify livestock production and secure the production and trade as well as to safeguard food security and the livelihood of farmers,” Villar said Monday, January 9, 2023. Villar noted that the livestock industry had received limited attention and development assistance from the government with fiscal support averaging only P3.2 billion or 3.18 percent of the total budget for the Department of Agriculture from 2015 to 2020. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)