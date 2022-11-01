Photo Release

January 9, 2023 Help the PH dairy industry: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino calls on Department of Agriculture officials to help improve the dairy industry and ensure that Filipino children have access to high-quality milk products. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, Monday, January 9, 2023, regarding bills filed to develop the livestock industry of the country, Tolentino said that all efforts to alleviate the plight of the dairy industry should be welcomed. "I was privileged to be the Cabinet-in-charge during the visit of the incumbent New Zealand Prime Minister [Jacinda Ardern] during the last APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation). New Zealand has been known as the dairy country center and they have been providing us inputs before, but, I am surprised, we have yet to assimilate what New Zealand was trying to provide us," Tolentino said. He added that during several trips to dairy centers and facilities in Nueva Ecija, South Cotabato and Albay, he observed that the country's milk production is still inadequate such that importation of milk products is still needed to meet the country's demand. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)