Photo Release

January 10, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian called for the creation of a task force that would zero in on arresting rampant smuggling and hoarding of agricultural products. He said the task force should be headed by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and should involve the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). 29 Sept. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN