Photo Release

January 10, 2023 Conserving, promoting the Filipino cultural heritage: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the hearing of the Committee on Culture and the Arts Tuesday, January 10, 2023 on various bills seeking to strengthen the protection and conservation of the Philippine cultural heritage. In opening the discussion, Legarda stressed the importance of protecting the country's cultural heritage amid changing times. "I believe that culture is the narrative that binds us as a nation, and it is something we owe to our ancestors and heroes who built the Philippines as it is today," Legarda said. "It is important to give meaning to what being a Filipino means," she added. Among the bills tackled by the committee were Senate Bill No. (SBN) 622, authored by Legarda; SBN 117, filed by Sen. Nancy Binay; SBN 1094, filed by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr.. The bills call for the integration of cultural mapping and cultural heritage education program in the National Cultural Heritage Act (Republic Act No. 10066). The panel also took up Legarda's SBN 624, which seeks to establish an institute for living traditions; and SBN 242, which seeks to institutionalize cultural education in the Philippine educational system. "We believe that these steps are crucial in our goal of harmonizing our diverse identities and building a nation that is rich and proud," Legarda said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)