Photo Release

January 10, 2023 Strengthen Filipino identity: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito lauds Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda for promoting Filipino culture and heritage, which he notes are significant in strengthening the country’s identity. “Probably this is one of the things that is lacking in our country…love of history, love of culture and heritage which are very significant in strengthening patriotism and our identity as Filipinos,” Ejercito said during the hybrid public hearing Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on several measures seeking to strengthen the conservation and protection of the country’s cultural heritage through education programs and cultural mapping. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)