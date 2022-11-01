Photo Release

January 10, 2023 Indigenous Peoples’ welfare: Sen. Robinhood Padilla throws his support behind several measures promoting the welfare of the indigenous peoples (IPs) during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Culture and the Arts Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Padilla said the freedom that our ancestors fought for in the past would all be in vain if Filipinos neglect the welfare of the IPs. “It’s high time to revive discussions on providing protection for and upholding the welfare of IPs in the country,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)