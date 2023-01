Photo Release

January 10, 2023 Pasay City: To achieve the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028’s goals of implementing catch-up programs that will address learning losses, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the passage of measures that will accelerate the education sector’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 10 Jan 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN