Photo Release

January 11, 2023 Pasay City: While the Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) is urging the government not to marginalize private schools, Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking a Senate inquiry on the complementary roles of public and private schools to achieve the country’s national objectives and sustainable development goals in education. 11 Oct. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN