Photo Release

January 11, 2023 Jinggoy hails Filipino kickboxing champs: Their successful outing and victory in the international arena brought immense pride, glory, and honor to the country, and inspiration to our fellowmen, hence, merit commendation from the Senate, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, says in proposing the approval of Senate Resolution No. 393. Estrada sought commendation for the Filipino kickboxers who demonstrated their might, high caliber, and athletic excellence that resulted in the impressive medal haul of the country in the prestigious tilt. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)