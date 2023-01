Photo Release

January 11, 2023 Buckling down to work: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri weighs in on the different issues that greeted the country at the start of the year during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum in Malate, Manila, Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Zubiri expressed his excitement to get back to work and discuss with his colleagues the Senate’s legislative agenda for this year after a long holiday break. (OSP Zubiri / Senate PRIB)