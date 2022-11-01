Photo Release

January 12, 2023 Human error?: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the inquiry Thursday, January 12, 2023 on the power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that caused the cancellation or delay of 361 flights to and from Manila on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023, urges the Committee on Public Services to look into the possibility that human error or negligence had caused the power shutdown. “It is unacceptable that critical elements of the country’s transportation system could just shut down due to a damaged circuit breaker. Just like any other equipment and software, it needs to be maintained and upgraded. This is therefore not an equipment failure. Transport authorities should have anticipated the influx of passengers since it’s the holiday season and employed additional personnel and services to assist passengers,” Go said. He also urged airport officials to look into passengers’ safety after receiving reports that x-ray machines and scanners at the departure entrances were removed for faster and more convenient travel. “While we want convenience, we must not forget that it must be our primary concern to ensure the safety of our people. Do not compromise, do not risk the safety of our passengers. This may be terrorism waiting to happen,” Go stressed. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)