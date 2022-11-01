Photo Release

January 12, 2023 Simply impossible: Sen. Mark Villar believes that it is “simply impossible” for cabinet secretaries to divert funds from one project to another under the General Appropriations Act. Villar, who served as Public Works and Highways Secretary under the Duterte administration, expressed his support for former Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, as he cast doubt on the allegation that his ex-colleague diverted government funds for the Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) System project of the Civilian Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). “This idea that Sec. Tugade would divert funds from one project to another is simply impossible. From my experience serving in the executive, I just like to support that fact,” Villar said during the hybrid public hearing of the Committee on Public Services Thursday, January 12, 2023 on the recent Ninoy Aquino International Airport shutdown. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)