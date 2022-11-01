Photo Release

January 12, 2023 What caused the NAIA system glitch?: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. hopes that the ongoing probe may be able to find out what really caused the air traffic management glitch that disrupted airport operations across the country on New Year’s Day. “Was it a mere technical or equipment failure? Or was there negligence? Who has to take responsibility? Was there economic sabotage?” Revilla asked during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Services Thursday, January 12, 2023. Revilla also suggested that it was high time the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the agency responsible for implementing policies on civil aviation operations in the country, be updated and modernized so that it would be up to par with international standards. “During these times, it is important that instead of pointing fingers, we must come together and unite all efforts so that incidents like this do not happen again,” Revilla added. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)