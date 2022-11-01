Photo Release

January 12, 2023 No CCTV coverage in CAAP’s highly sensitive areas: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses disbelief over the admission of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Dir. Gen. Manuel Antonio Tamayo that the agency does not have close circuit television (CCTV) coverage in areas where some of its highly sensitive equipment are located. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Services Thursday, January 12, 2023, on the power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that affected hundreds of flights on January 1, 2023, Zubiri learned that CAAP does not have CCTV cameras to monitor the area where the Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Systems for Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) is located. “I can’t believe there is no CCTV coverage in that highly sensitive area. Well, that is an eye-opener for me... It’s not that difficult to put CCTV cameras. You have billions of pesos (worth) of equipment in this facility and yet you don’t have CCTV coverage in the area,” Zubiri said. “It's unforgivable that we do not have a monitoring surveillance system in that facility,” added the Senate President.(Screengrab/Senate PRIB)