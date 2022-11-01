Photo Release

January 12, 2023 Resolve NAIA issue: Sen. Nancy Binay on Thursday, January 12, 2023 says the New Year’s Day fiasco at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that resulted in the cancellation of 673 flights and affected more than 78,000 passengers is an embarrassment that will not go away soon. Binay, who attended the inquiry conducted by the Committee on Public Services on the airport power outage, said she wanted to know the root cause of the problem. “We are not here to blame anyone. What is important is to immediately identify the problem, and how far this has spread, and do our best to resolve them, and ensure that they do not occur again. We cannot afford to drag our feet, especially when we are starting to gain some headway towards recovery,” Binay said. She said the country is targeting to attract international visitors this year and is slated to host international events such as the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 along with other major trade shows and conferences. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)