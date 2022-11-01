Photo Release

January 12, 2023 Preventing catastrophe to happen: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito commends air traffic controllers who immediately implemented safety protocols that prevented a disaster or a catastrophe to happen when the power at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) shut down during the New Year’s Day, shutting down the communication and airport surveillance radar system. Ejercito noted that during the first few hours of the glitch, which happened at 9:49 in the morning, aircrafts were blinded after the power outage downed the Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance Systems of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) that resulted in the cancellation, diversion or delay of inbound and outbound flights of about 65,000 passengers. He was informed that Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) was issued to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight. Air traffic controllers reverted to conventional communications, such as VHF radios to communicate with aircraft pilots, and own motorcycles to go to nearest towers, Ejercito said during the hybrid public hearing of the Committee on Public Services Thursday, January 12, 2023 on the recent NAIA shutdown. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)