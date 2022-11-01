Photo Release

January 12, 2023 Look into ICAO Convention: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Dir. Gen. Manuel Antonio Tamayo to look into the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Convention during the inquiry of the Committee on Public Services Thursday, January 12, 2023 on the power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on New Year’s Day. Under the convention, Tolentino said the “Council may agree to provide, man, maintain and administer any or all of the airports and other air navigation facilities, including radio and meteorological services required in its territory for the safe, regular and efficient economical operation of international air services of other contraction states.” He said the Council would shoulder 100 percent of all requirements to make the facilities up to par with international standards. “This is my friendly suggestion. Have your lawyer look into it,” Tolentino, a lawyer himself, said. The Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, established the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations charged with coordinating international air travel. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)