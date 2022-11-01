Photo Release

January 12, 2023 On cybersecurity issue: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks officials of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) whether the air traffic control malfunction which paralyzed operations in the Philippines' airports on New Year's Day, January 1 is caused by a cyberattack. Gatchalian raised this question during the Committee on Public Services hybrid hearing, Thursday, January 12, 2023 as he wondered why the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) ruled out cyberattack causing the technical glitch. “Did you conduct any investigation whether... what had happened was possibly a cyberattack?” the senator asked. DICT Undersecretary Alexander Ramos admitted that their investigation “has not reached the level of whether it was a cyberattack.” (Voltaire Domingo / Senate PRIB)