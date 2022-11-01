Photo Release

January 12, 2023 Padilla chides aviation officials for 'lack of remorse': Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla scolded aviation authorities for their seeming "lack of remorse" over the fiasco involving the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' (CAAP) air traffic management system that inconvenienced tens of thousands of travelers on New Year's Day, January 1. Virtually attending the Committee on Public Services inquiry on the issue Thursday, January 12, 2023, Padilla expressed his disappointment that no government official owned up to the air traffic control malfunction that affected hundreds of local and international flights and at least 56,000 passengers. "We in government should learn to admit our shortcomings if we committed mistakes," Padilla said in Filipino. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)