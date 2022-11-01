Photo Release

January 14, 2023 Reaffirming Philippine-France parliamentary friendship: Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, and Senator Grace Poe attended a Dinner hosted by French Ambassador Michèlle Boccoz in honor of visiting French Senator Damien Regnard on Wednesday, 11 January 2023. Regnard is Senator representing French citizens residing abroad. Their warm and productive exchanges focused on greater cooperation, maritime defense, energy production, arts and culture, as well as an upcoming visit of French Senators to the Philippines. (OSP Zubiri/ Senate OIRP)