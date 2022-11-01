Photo Release



Villar leads oath-taking of seafarer agencies’ association : Senators Cynthia Villar and Mark Villar administer the oath of the newly elected Board of Trustees of the Association of Licensed Manning Agencies (ALMA) on Friday January 13, at Villar SIPAG farm house. ALMA is an association of 68 manning agencies engaged in deployment of 170,000 Filipino seafarers to international merchant ships at any given time. The Villars has always been supportive to OFWs and Filipino Seafarers.

In Photo: L-R - Atty Iris Baguilat ALMA Chairperson-Dohle Seafront Crewing Manila Inc.; President, Ma. Cristina Garcia ALMA President-Blue Ocean Marine and Offshore Solutions Inc.,President; CE Jean Vincent Abobo -Solstad Offshore Crewing Services Philippines Inc., President & General Manager; Capt. Antonio Ladera III ALMA Vice President-Kestrel Shipping Inc., President; CE Jessie Rex Martin ALMA Treasurer-Anglo-Eastern Crew Management Philippine; Capt Leopoldo Tenorio -Marlow Navigation Phils. Inc., CEO – Operations; Capt. Jose Remo Librodo-Next Wave Maritime Management Inc., President & CEOl; Capt. Gregory Nick Sevilla- Avior Marine Inc., President & Managing Director; Senator Cynthia Villar and Senator Mark Villar