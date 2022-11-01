Photo Release

January 15, 2023 Free Castration, Spaying and anti-rabies shots to pets: Senator Cynthia A. Villar offers free castration(neutering),spaying and anti-rabies vaccines to pet dogs and cats of residents in Las Piñas and the nearby Bacoor, Cavite. More than 100 dogs and cats availed of the program "Libreng Kapon at Ligate Para sa mga Aso ng Las Pinas/Bacoor" held at Villar Farm School in San Nicolas, Bacoor from 9:00 am to 5:00pm. The house pets were also given anti-rabies vaccines. The project is sponsored by the Villar SIPAG in coordination with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Philippine Veterinary Drug Association (PVDA) and Vets Love Nature. The senator intends to conduct this project every month. PHOTO #1 :Senator Cynthia Villar with PVDA Director Archie Reaño, PVDA Past President Dr. Dan Rodriguez, PAWS Exec.Director Anna Cabrera,FAVA Tresurer Dr.Corazon Occidental, PVDA VP Pierce Ryan Occidental and PAWS Director Cristina Martinez PHOTO #2 Sen Cynthia Villar with PAWS Exec Director Anna Cabrera and PAWS volunteers