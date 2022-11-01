Photo Release

January 15, 2023 Senate defense committee to take up bill seeking to amend fixed AFP tenure law, other related measures: In taking up the bills proposing to lift the fixed term for some military officials on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada assures the public that his Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation will thoroughly scrutinize the measure before presenting it to the plenary for floor deliberations. “I would like to disabuse the mind of the public that this is being taken up to quell any destabilization plot or address supposed discord within the military. Having been certified as urgent by the President, the Senate is duty-bound to take up the measure for immediate consideration,” the veteran lawmaker said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)