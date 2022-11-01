Photo Release

January 16, 2023 Mad roller coaster ride: Sen. Imee Marcos believes the soaring retail price of onions in the country is a result of poor planning on the part of the Department of Agriculture (DA). During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform Monday, January 16, 2023, Marcos pointed out that the shortage of onion supply in the country could’ve been averted if the DA made a “timely” and “well-projected” minimal importation. She also suspected that there seemed to be “a level of treachery and manipulation involved” on the issue because the retail prices were inexplicable. “The price of onions had taken us on this mad roller coaster ride during the last few months. It is apparent that there is an abject lack of planning (on the part of DA) therefore,” Marcos said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB).