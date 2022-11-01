Photo Release

January 16, 2023 What about big-time smugglers? : Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito asks agriculture officials Monday, January 16, 2023 about the implementation of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 (Republic Act No. 10845) against big-time smugglers. During the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform's inquiry on the soaring market prices of onions, Ejercito stressed the seriousness of the spike in local onion prices, noting how consumers go to great lengths to bring home the commodity to their families. He also expressed regret over how authorities quickly acted on the reported attempt by crew members of a local airline company to smuggle some 40 kilograms of onions and fruits, while millions-worth of smuggled agricultural products breeze through the country's ports. "We are punishing (these airline crew members) while big-time cartels, smugglers and their protectors easily get away," Ejercito said in Filipino. "Six years after its enactment, I have yet to hear about an arrest of a big-time smuggler," he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)