Photo Release

January 16, 2023 Poe hits delayed intervention on soaring onion prices: Sen. Grace Poe chides Department of Agriculture (DA) officials Monday, January 16, 2023, for their belated response on the spike of local onion prices. At the Committee on Agriculture, Food Agrarian Reform's hybrid hearing on the issue, Poe observed how the DA "suddenly" readied a "calibrated" importation of onions when retail prices already soared to P700 per kilogram. She said this was an about-face to the DA's earlier denial of the need to import the commodity. "Why didn't they come up with this intervention before prices soared to an unjust cost?" Poe said in Filipino, lamenting the recurring problem in local produce. "Maybe it is high time to designate a DA Secretary who will own up to the inaction to this agricultural crisis," Poe added. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)