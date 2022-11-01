Photo Release

January 16, 2023 No “real” shortage of onions: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, leads the hybrid hearing Monday, January 16, 2023, on the soaring prices of local onions supposedly because of supply shortage. Villar said based on the onion supply and demand data of the Department of Agriculture (DA), there was no shortage that could cause a drastic increase in the prices of onions. She said that even if there was a deficiency of more than 2,000 metric tons (MT) of onions in 2022, there was a surplus of 53,202 MT in 2021, according to the DA’s data. “So we could say that we really don't have a shortage to cause an increase in price, that is why we're calling this hearing for the people to be able to explain what is happening… they have to explain to us what is happening in the DA and, of course, in the Bureau of Customs,” Villar said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)