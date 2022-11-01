Photo Release

January 16, 2023 What happened to the onions in cold storage?: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks executives of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to explain why there was an unmet demand of almost 4,000 metric tons (MT) of onions in the country last year despite a reported surplus in 2021. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform on the rising prices of local onions, Monday, January 16, 2023, Pimentel wondered why the DA reported the shortage despite claiming that 11,000 MT of onions were stored in cold storage facilities which was part of a total 53,000 MT of supposed supply in 2021. "How come the 11,000 MT (of onions) in cold storage - the purpose of which is to lengthen their shelf life - how come it did not help satisfy the reported shortage of 3,859 MT of onions?" Pimentel asked in a mix of English and Filipino. The DA, who claimed that they are still "investigating" the deficiencies on their 2022 report on onion supply and demand, asked the Committee for a week to submit their explanations. Pimentel also pointed out that if there were indeed a surplus of onions that year, how come the DA still supported the importation of 29,000 MT of onions in 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)