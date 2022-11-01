Photo Release

January 16, 2023 Identify onion hoarders: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to support local onion farmers and to identify areas that are suitable for onion growing during the hybrid inquiry conducted by the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform on the exorbitant prices of onions in the market Monday, January 16, 2023. Tulfo said the DA should stop the importation of onions after local onion growers complained that over supply of onions in the market resulted in the loss of their livelihoods. Tulfo also asked DA officials to identify local traders who hoarded onions and sold them at exorbitant prices during the Christmas season. A representative from the San Jose, Mindoro farmers' group told senators they were forced to sell onions at a cheaper price due to lack of cold storage in their area. He said local traders bought onions between P6 to P8 per kilo from them and sold the produce at P350 per kilo in Metro Manila in November last year. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)