January 16, 2023 Gov't lacks planning: Sen. Nancy Binay blames lack of planning on the part of government that resulted in the price increase of onions every year. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform Monday, January 16, 2023, Binay expressed dismay over the vicious cycle and problems that onion farmers have been experiencing every year. “It seems like we have been hearing the same story every year. We have been conducting several hearings these past few years, whether it’s about the onion, pork, or rice. It seems like the story is repeating itself. The bottom line is, we don't have a plan when it comes to producing our agricultural products,” Binay said in Filipino. Binay also stressed the importance of cold storage facilities for the farmers to prevent post-harvest losses and for efficient post-harvest gains. (File photo/Senate PRIB)