Photo Release

January 16, 2023 Summon the suspected agri smugglers: Sen. Robinhood Padilla urges the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform to invite suspected smugglers of onions and other agricultural products to its next hearing. During the hybrid hearing Monday, January 16, 2023, Padilla said these alleged smugglers have been causing problems to onion farmers in the country. “I would like to ask, can we invite those names (smugglers) mentioned a while ago to the next hearing, along with the journalist who wrote the article about them, so that he can give a narrative on how he got the names (of the suspected smugglers)?” Padilla said in Filipino. In response, Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the committee, said the committee has been investigating this problem since the time of Senate President Tito C. Sotto, and that the same names popped out as early as 2014, when the Senate conducted a similar investigation on the matter. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)