Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Expanded legal assistance fund for OFWs pushed: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva pushes for the passage of Senate Bill No. 1448, otherwise known as Expanding the Use of the Legal Assistance Fund, which aims to support the overseas Filipino workers. During Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Migrant Workers January 17, 2023, Villanueva expressed his gratitude to the committee for including his bill in the agenda and appealed to his colleagues to support the proposed measure. “We recognized the importance of continuously ensuring the availability of the Legal Assistance Fund separate from the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). This is for the benefit of our 10.69 million Overseas Filipinos,” Villanueva said. “In line with the state’s policy to afford full protection to labor, both local and overseas, we are seeking, with the help of the committee and all persons present today, to expand the coverage of the Legal Assistance Fund to include all stages of case proceedings, from the time of commencement of the complaint until promulgation and execution of judgment, and all appeal levels,” he added. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)