Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Heroes of PH economy: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expresses his full support for various bills that will promote the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Migrant Workers Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Padilla hailed the OFWs as heroes for bringing a sense of economic security and well-being to the country. “If not for our migrant workers, our economy will not be as resilient. They will always be a source of pride for our country,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)