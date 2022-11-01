Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Financial, legal assistance for migrant workers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo implores the cooperation and assistance of fellow senators and resource persons for the smooth passage of three bills concerning Filipino migrant workers during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Migrant Workers Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Tulfo said Senate Bill No. (SBN) 969 or the Filipino Migrant Workers, SBN 1175 or Encouraging New Lawyer-Scholars to Provide Free Legal Services to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and SBN 1448 or Expanding the Use of the Legal Assistance Fund will enhance the capacity of the Department of Migrant Workers to extend financial and legal assistance to OFWs. “During the organizational meeting, I mentioned my desire to this committee’s commitment to primarily devote time and effort in the passage of laws that will make the process for deployment, repatriation and financial assistance streamlined, hassle-free and affordable to migrant workers,” Tulfo said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)