Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Jinggoy leads hearing on AFP professionalism: Senate Committee on National Defense Chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the hybrid hearing on Senate Bill Nos. 1601 and 1603 which seek to amend the 9-month-old Republic Act (RA) 11709, or An Act Strengthening Professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Tuesday, January 17, 2023. “With the help of our resource persons, the esteemed members of this body and our dear colleagues, we shall ensure that this legislation leads to the professionalization, effective operations and fulfillment of the mandate of our Armed Forces,” Estrada said. The committee also tackled SBN 1608, or the Free Legal Assistance to Any Officer or Enlisted Personnel of the AFP and the Philippine National Police and SB Nos. 1100 and 1113 seeking to establish the Philippine Air Force Academy (PAFA). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)