Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Partners for peace and stability: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. assures officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) that he will continue to work hand-in-hand with them, as both organizations are critical in nation-building. "A strong national defense is indispensable in a peaceful, stable and successful nation. Strength is found in unity," Revilla said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Revilla also expressed hope that the Committee will help him pass both Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 1100 (Establishing the Philippine Air Force Academy) and SBN 1608 (Free Legal Assistance to any Officer or Enlisted Personnel of the AFP and the PNP), two of his proposed bills designed to strengthen and increase the capabilities of all law enforcement and uniformed personnel in the country. "In making them stronger, we fortify our nation’s strongholds, and we ensure harmony and balance within our walls," Revilla added. (OS Revilla/Senate PRIB)