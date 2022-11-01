Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Lifeblood of country’s defense, security: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go says he supports the proposals to amend Republic Act No. 11709 also known as Strengthening the Professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as well as those seeking to establish the Philippine Air Force Academy (PAFA) during the public hearing of the National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Go said the AFP is the lifeblood of the country’s defense and security and therefore should be given legislative and moral support at all times. “We must strive to keep up with the potentials and commendations from our military and uniformed personnel to revisit policies that will remain responsive to the needs of the military,” Go said. He said he filed a bill seeking to provide free legal assistance to officers of the AFP and the Philippine National Police because they are the frontliners against criminals, particularly against drug syndicates and terrorists. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)