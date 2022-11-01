Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Strengthening AFP, PNP: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his full support to proposals in strengthening the professionalism in the Armed of the Philippines (AFP), giving free legal assistance to any officer or enlisted personnel of the AFP and the Philippine National Police, and establishing the Philippine Air Force Academy. During Tuesday’s hybrid hearing January 17, 2023 of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, Tolentino reminded everyone that the evolution of the law should be always in accordance with the Constitution. “Just a reminder to all of us, especially all those in uniform that because of this hearing initiated by the good chairman (Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada), what we are experiencing is a reminder that the law is not etched in stone, it is evolving, it is in a state of process that should meet the demands and needs of the current period and this is what this hearing is all about. As long as we abide by the parameters of article 16, section 5 of the Constitution, we are in good hands,” Tolentino said. “I support this initiative as long as it will be for the good of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and our country at large,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)