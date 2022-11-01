Photo Release

January 17, 2023 Dela Rosa backs DND position on RA11709: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa supports the position of the Department of National Defense to amend Republic Act (RA) 11709, An Act Strengthening the Professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Defense Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. underscored the need to amend RA 11709 in order to address the uneasiness and demotivation within the ranks of the AFP resulting from the implementation of the law. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)