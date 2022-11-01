Photo Release

January 18, 2023 Sagip Ilog Program: Villars, officials JICA and DPWH in the launch of floating amphibious excavator. Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar join Japan Internarional Cooperation Agency (JICA) Rep. Takuya Hashizume, DPWH- NCR Director Loreta Malaluan and DPWH- Bureau of Equipment Dir. Toribio Noel Ilao and Las Pinas-Muntinlupa District Engr. Isabelo Baleros in the launching of JICA’s Verification Survey for “Utilization of Floating Amphibious Excavator for the Construction Works On Disaster Management and Disaster Restoration in the Philippines." Recognizing Sen. Villar's "Sagip Ilog Program" on the restoration of the Las Pinas-Zapote River which won her the United Nation Best Practices Award, the Japanese group approached the Las Pinas government and offered to help maintain the cleanliness of the said river where the floating excavator was placed. Sen. Villar and Congw. Villar thanked JICA for the assistance that will also help them cope up and mitigate the impact of disasters that hit the country. The senator noted this is also in consonance with her advocacy to clean her homecity's river and waterways.