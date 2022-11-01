Photo Release

January 18, 2023 Rumblings within military: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada inquires into reported rumblings within the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to which Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. answered in the affirmative during Tuesday’s hearing in the Senate, January 17, 2023. Estrada, presiding over Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation’s proceedings that took up among others, the proposed amendments to RA 11709 which grants a three-year fixed term for AFP officials, was told that such report was an unintended consequence of the retirement law. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)